Fantastic Friday weather continues this weekend

HOUSTON - Sunshine and warm weather will be the name of the game for the weekend.

The humidity will be low on Friday, and temperatures will soar into the mid- to upper-80s by the afternoon.

Saturday will remain sunny and warm, with a breeze out of the south. Temperatures will again climb to near 85 degrees.

A few more clouds are expected on Sunday, but temperatures will remain warm. A high of 86 degrees is forecast as a south wind continues.

Next week, a more summer-like feel to the weather will take over as humidity increases and a few isolated afternoon showers are possible.

