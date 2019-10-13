Fantastic fall weather continues for the remainder of the weekend

HOUSTON - After a spectacular Saturday in southeast Texas, look for more below-normal temperatures for your Sunday.

Saturday evening temperatures will drop into the upper 50s by midnight, so a sweater or light jacket will help to take the edge off the chill in the air if you plan to be out in the evening. By early Sunday morning, you'll be greeted by the crisp, cool 50s as you walk your dog or head out for a morning run.

Sunday afternoon will be warmer and more cloudy than Saturday, but still comfortable. Highs will be in the low 80s for most of the area.

Monday will stand in stark contrast to the weekend. Humidity will be back, temperatures will be even warmer, and rain returns to the area. So enjoy the great weather this weekend, while it lasts!

