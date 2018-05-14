Eyes trained on Gulf as storms develop near Florida

HOUSTON - The KPRC2 Severe Weather Team is watching an area of low pressure developing in the eastern Gulf of Mexico this weekend.

As of Sunday night, there is no threat for this storm anywhere near Southeast Texas. The strong ridge of high pressure that is dominating our forecast will help to push the low east over the state of Florida into the Southeastern U.S. over the next few days.

While there is some uncertainty whether it will develop into a tropical system, it will produce heavy amounts of rain across Florida and parts of the eastern Gulf coast through much of the week.

