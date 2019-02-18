Enjoy Monday's sunshine: Wet work week in store for Houston

HOUSTON - Monday’s sunshine will give way to clouds and wet weather for the remainder of the week.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said temperatures will climb into the low to mid-60s by the afternoon before clouds move in by the evening and the possibility of scattered showers late.

Rain chances increase dramatically for Tuesday, with off-and-on showers and storms possible for the entire day.

KPRC

Scattered showers will remain in the forecast through Friday, with temperatures in the 60s and 70s for highs and 50s for lows.

Skies slowly clear by Saturday with pleasant weather forecast to return by Sunday.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.