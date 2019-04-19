'Egg-ceptional' weather expected for Easter weekend

HOUSTON - Passover begins Friday and Easter happens Sunday, and the weather in the Houston region couldn’t be better for all the spring celebrations.

If you’re looking for an egg hunt to enjoy, we’ve put together a list to help you find one near you. Click or tap here to view it.

Here’s a look at the “egg-cellent” holiday weekend forecast.

Good Friday

Lots of sunshine and blue skies are in store for Friday, with temperatures climbing into the low 70s by the afternoon. Low humidity will keep it feeling pleasant, as well.

That dry air and a north wind will cool off quickly once the sun sets at 7:50 p.m. Temperatures will tumble into the low 50s for most places. Some upper 40s are not out of the question north of Houston.

Saturday

After a chilly start to Saturday, the spectacular weather continues with abundant sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Look for a high in the upper 70s by the afternoon as breezes blow in from the south.

Easter Sunday

Sunrise happens at 6:48 a.m. For those who will attend a sunrise service, expect a few clouds and temperatures in the mid- to upper-50s in most places.

Look for mostly sunny skies by the afternoon, with temperatures climbing into the lower 80s.

