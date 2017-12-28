Drier, but still cold Thursday expected in Houston

HOUSTON - Thursday will start with some patchy drizzle but will be substantially drier than the last two days. The cold weather remains, however.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said the sun will finally peak through the clouds Thursday.

The dose of sunshine will not do much to warm things up. Temperatures will stay in the 40s for most locations throughout the day, Merwin said.

Merwin said Friday will be a bit warmer, with temperatures in the 50s.

An Arctic blast of frigid air is headed to Southeast Texas this weekend, Merwin said. A cold front approaches the region by Saturday, with some rain forecast. The best chance of rain arrives on New Year’s Eve.

There is a slim chance that Sunday’s rain will end as a wintry mix as revelers greet 2018, Merwin said.

After the rain exits, the bitter cold arrives. Temperatures on Monday will fall and eventually bottom out in the upper 20s on Tuesday morning, Merwin said.

