Don't get used to it: Cold snap coming after near-record warmth

HOUSTON - If you’re loving this unseasonably warm weather, brace yourself. Much colder weather is on the way.

Wednesday will see lots of clouds with a few showers possible. Temperatures will climb to near 80 degrees in Houston. The record high is 81 degrees.

The changes start Thursday as a cold front sweeps through Southeast Texas. The front will bring scattered showers and maybe a few isolated storms around lunchtime. Temperatures will climb into the middle 70s before the front moves through, forcing temperatures down for the remainder of the day.

By Friday, the rain will have moved east, but the clouds and cold weather will remain. Temperatures will struggle to reach 50 degrees by Friday afternoon.

The sun might finally peek from behind the clouds for brief bits Saturday, but it will still be cold. Highs will struggle to reach the middle 50s.

Overnight temps will be in the low 40s on Friday and upper 30s on Saturday.

Temperatures warm back into the 70s by Monday.

