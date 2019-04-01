Don't be fooled: Spring is back this week

HOUSTON - A cold front gave Houston a bit of weather whiplash this weekend, but a return to spring weather will happen this week.

April Fools’ Day started out in the 30s and 40s for southeast Texas with a stiff northeast wind adding a little insult to injury. Temps will only climb to about 60 degrees by Monday afternoon with a slim chance of a passing shower.

Sunshine returns by Tuesday with temperatures bouncing back to near 70 degrees by the afternoon after starting in the 40s.

80-degree weather is back in the forecast by Thursday, with a 40 percent chance of rain.

The best rain chances arrive on Saturday with temperatures staying in the 80s.

