Dense morning fog, warm for Election Day

As expected, we're seeing some patchy dense fog, mainly west of metro Houston, so if you're coming in from Katy and Points West, budget in some extra time. Temperatures are running considerably warmer this morning, in the mid to upper 60s and low 70s along the coast.

There's a slight chance for some showers on and off today, but mainly warm, muggy and cloudy with highs in the upper 70s to near 80.

Rinse and repeat that for tomorrow as well with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the upper 70s. Changes come on Thursday with a strong cold front that will bring showers and thunderstorms Thursday evening through Friday morning.

Breezy, chilly and cloudy Friday (just like what we saw the previous Friday) but the pay off once again will be a nice fall weekend. Chilly mornings in the 40s, highs in the 60s with mostly sunny skies!

