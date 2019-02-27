Dense fog, mist cause soupy conditions after overnight warm front

After overnight thunderstorms, Southeast Texas is waking up to leftover dense fog, scattered showers, drizzle and puddles Wednesday morning.

A dense fog advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. for all of Southeast Texas.

Both commutes will be an issue because of murky conditions that will remain in place through the day Wednesday. You’ll want to give yourself some extra time before heading out.

Rain chances will be low Wednesday, with only a 30 percent chance of stray showers possible. Although skies will remain cloudy, temperatures will be warm, in the mid-70s.

A front will be moving into Southeast Texas on Thursday, which will increase storm chances. People can expect scattered showers throughout the day Thursday.

A front will be moving into Southeast Texas on Thursday. Communities north of Houston will be cooler in the 60s, while coastal communities continue to have warm and humid weather.

Unsettled weather and overcast skies will continue through the end of the week.

Be ready for big changes over the weekend. A cold front Saturday will bring in rain and cold temperatures for Sunday.

Afternoon highs will drop from the 70s on Saturday to the 50s on Sunday. Winter temperatures are expected to continue through early next week.

