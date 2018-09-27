Weather

Damp start to Thursday in Houston

By Aaron Barker - Senior Web Editor

HOUSTON - Thursday will start out on a wet note for much of the Houston area, but drier weather is not far behind.

Meteorologist Britta Merwin said that the cold front that made for a soggy Wednesday has moved offshore. However, scattered showers are still possible Thursday morning, mainly south of Interstate 10.

Drier air will move into the region by Thursday afternoon, meaning a dip in humidity and temperatures.  Highs on Thursday will be in the low to mid-80s for most places, and low temperatures on Friday morning will be near 70 degrees.

Rain chances will climb once again as the weekend approaches.
 

