Cooler temps to move in to Houston area

HOUSTON - The stationary boundary of Saturday has now moved south to the coast Sunday morning.

The north wind has followed suit, and that means cooler temperatures will be present throughout the day today in the 50s and 60s. Showers, along with this front, will be short-lived and gone by late morning.

Look for some sun Sunday afternoon as temperatures struggle toward the mid-60s.

Highs of the day were Sunday morning with low 70s. Over the next few days, we'll see cooler temperatures and starting Tuesday, there will be increased chances for rain for the rest of the week.

Keep your umbrellas and jackets handy!

Khambrel



