Cool weather and sunny skies Saturday with cold front, possible freezing temps on the way

HOUSTON - Starting mostly in the low 40s this morning with clouds moving out.

Expect we'll get to the mid 60s for highs under sunny skies.

Even better for Sunday with the sun sticking around along with highs in the mid 70s.

All of this is the beauty ahead of the next big changes which is in the form of a cold front Monday afternoon into Tuesday which will usher in rain Monday into Tuesday before MUCH colder air pushes into the region for Wednesday morning!

