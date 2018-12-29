Cool temps and chance of rain

Temps are staying cool and are not expected to increase much today.

Overcast skies with a few showers around will work to keep temps in the upper 40s and low 50s for highs today.

Rain chances will go up tonight into Sunday and through noon on New Year's Eve with high temperatures not expected to get out of the 50s on Sunday and only to the low to mid-60s on Monday.

Texans’ fans who plan to tailgate should bring their rain gear and coats for what will be a wet morning and afternoon as the Texans take on the Jaguars Sunday at noon.

Not expecting heavy flooding types of rain but it will be significant nuisance showers until it exits Monday afternoon.

As of right now, New Year's day should be cloudy but rain-free with highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Coats and umbrellas for today!

