Cool Monday morning, back to the 70s later this week

Good Monday morning!

Cool and cloudy will be the story as we kick off the work week, most spots will be sitting in the 50s this morning. Later today, we're jumping back into the mid 70s as winds are starting to turn more southerly, coming in off the Gulf of Mexico. There is a steady stream of high cloud cover moving in from the southwest, so expect mostly cloudy skies for much of the week.

No rain is expected for today, however, a slight chance of showers for Election Day but nothing heavy enough to stop you from heading to the polls. Highs again will be in the mid 70s.

Later this week, we're looking at another vigorous cold front bringing showers and thunderstorms late Thursday overnight into the Friday morning commute.

Friday will be cold and blustery again (just like last Friday) but the pay off will be another perfect fall weekend with mornings in the 40s and afternoons in the 60s!

