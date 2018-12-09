Cool and cold, no rain for a few days

HOUSTON - It feels cool this morning but it's actually what it should be this time of the year. Normal lows are 45 degrees and that's close to what this morning's temperatures are.

The 10 mph breeze makes it feel like the mid to upper 30s and because of the cloudy conditions expected for most of the day, we will feel cold all day.

The high at Bus/IAH should be around 50 degrees but many other areas won't get out of the 40s.

No rain in the forecast for the next few days as the skies clear and lows drop into the mid-30s Monday and Tuesday with highs heading back toward 70 degrees ahead of the next rain which should arrive by Wednesday afternoon into the overnight Thursday.

The West Fork of the San Jacinto River is still rising and should crest Monday morning barely at major flood stage of 52 feet.

Bundle Up and enjoy your Sunday!



