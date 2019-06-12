Comfortably warm weather continues in Houston for now

HOUSTON - The rare drop in humidity Houston has received this week will continue for now.

Wednesday will feature partly cloudy skies with a slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm, mainly along the coast. Temperatures will climb to near 90 degrees by the afternoon.

The lower humidity will continue Thursday as well. Under mostly sunny skies, temperatures will climb to about 90 degrees once again.

Humidity levels begin to increase Friday ahead of a cold front that begins to slide into the region.

While the front will fall apart before moving through Southeast Texas, it will serve as a focus of showers and storms for Saturday. Some of that rain could linger into Sunday.

