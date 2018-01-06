Cold Start To Saturday

Another cold start for Southeast Texas with inland areas in the low to mid 30s, 40s along the coast. Under partly cloudy skies a big improvement in temperatures today as we head toward the low to mid 60s for highs which will be the highest temperature of the year. The wind coming from the Southeast today will help warm us up. Even warmer for Sunday with lows in the 50s and 70s are forecast along with a slight chance for afternoon showers and heavier rain likely overnight into Monday morning as a front pushes through. Monday and Tuesday highs will drop to the mid 60s before heading back to 70 by mid-week. Slight rain chance on Thursday before cooler temps to end the week will bring 30s for lows and 50s for highs.

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.