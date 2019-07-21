Cold front in July? Relief from humidity could come this week

HOUSTON - Houston could get a brief break from the oppressive humidity of the past couple of weeks in the form of a rare July cold front.

Sunday will remain extremely hot, with temperatures in the mid-90s and a heat index near 105 degrees by the afternoon. Rain chances will increase to about 30% by Sunday afternoon as the cold front approaches from the north.

More of the same is expected for Monday, as the cold front makes a sluggish advance into Southeast Texas.

Tuesday is forecast to be the most active day, with cloudy skies, lower temperatures and a 60% chance of showers and thunderstorms as the cold front moves through the region.

By Wednesday, sunshine will return with high temperatures in the upper 80s and much drier air. Overnight lows will drop into the upper 60s by Thursday morning.

Don’t get used to the unusually pleasant weather, though. The typical Houston heat and humidity will return by the end of the week.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.