Cold front brings in some frightful temperatures

HOUSTON - Big changes coming for our mid-week forecast today! The cold front is stuck just west of Houston, temperatures out west are in the 50s, meanwhile, low 70s east and south of Houston. We'll see temps fall into the 60s and 50s later this afternoon as the front slowly passes through.

It is very foggy area wide and will have an impact on your morning commute so budget in some extra time. Later today, more showers and thunderstorms as the front moves through, some could be on the strong side.

Colder and windy for Halloween! Temperatures will sit in the low 50s for much of the afternoon, winds 15-25 mph will make it feel more like the 40s, so bundle up for trick-or-treating!

Widespread 30s and a potential freeze watch for Friday morning as we'll see the coldest air of the season! However, warmer as we head into the weekend, cool starts in the 40s, sunny and back into the 60s for the afternoons.



