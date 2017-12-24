Cold Christmas Eve Start

Christmas Eve morning starting out as a cold one as expected with temperatures in the mid 30s inland with the 40s along the coast. Look for mostly sunny skies today with highs heading toward the mid 60s ahead of another cold front tonight. This front is a dry front but the you will notice a drop in temperatures for Christmas morning with lows in the low to mid 30s. Rain is back in the forecast starting Tuesday into Wednesday with the highest rain chances. Slight chances heading into Thursday –Saturday ahead of a rainy New Year’s Eve weekend.

