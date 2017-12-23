Cold and Breezy Saturday

Saturday morning temperatures are down nearly 30 degrees in many areas after the cold front moved through last night. Temperatures area wide are in the 40s area-wide with a few upper 30s near Huntsville. Expect breezy NW wind today as temperatures will struggle to get out of the mid 50s for most of us. Sunny skies later today and for the next two days, including Christmas Day which looks like it will be cold with lows in the 30s and the high temperature in the mid 50s. Rain eases back into the forecast Tuesday night and for the next several mid-week days.

