Cloudy, humid day as rain chances begin to increase

HOUSTON - More cloudy skies and humidity are expected Tuesday as the chance for rain begins to increase through the rest of the week.

A few brief showers are possible both Tuesday and Wednesday with high temperatures climbing into the mid-80s by the afternoon.

Slightly better chances for rain are forecast on Thursday. Otherwise, look for cloudy skies and highs in the 80s.

Friday and Saturday are forecast to be damp, with a 50% chance of scattered storms on Friday and a 60% chances of storms on Saturday. High temperatures will be in the low 80s both days.

A few peeks of sunshine are possible Sunday.

A chance of rain returns for Monday and Tuesday.

