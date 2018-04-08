Cloudy and Cool Sunday

Waking up to temperatures in the 40s throughout Southeast Texas.

Low 40s in northern counties and near 50 near the coast. The good news for today is that the wind advisory of Saturday is gone and the northeast winds are mostly in the 5-10mph. Expect mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures increasing into mostly the mid 60s for highs. No rain in the forecast today, though there is a chance for a few sprinkles along the coast later today into tomorrow.

