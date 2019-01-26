Cloudy and cool Saturday

HOUSTON - Mostly Cloudy skies as temperatures started in the low 40s, heading toward the low to mid-60s for highs today.

There are a few showers around and we'll continue to see them today with about a 20% chance. The higher chances this afternoon and evening but in either case don't expect much in the way of rain amounts.

Sunday is a better day with similar temperatures and warming into Monday with highs near 70 degrees.

The big change for the week happens Monday night as a front with rain and MUCH colder temperatures move through overnight.

Once again there is a slight chance for wintry precipitation Tuesday morning with the highest temperature of the day likely at midnight as the cold moves in through the day Tuesday and leading to freezing temperatures by Wednesday morning.

Khambrel



Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.