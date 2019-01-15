Click2Pins is now in KPRC2's Frank's Forecast Weather App!

HOUSTON - The Click2Pins app is going away, but you can still share your photos with KPRC2.

Go to your app store and download the Frank's Forecast Weather App if you don't already have it on your mobile device.

Launch the Frank's Forecast app, then tap on the stack of lines (menu) in the upper left-hand corner of the app. The tap on Click2Pins. Tap to the right of Click2Pins and the feed of photos will display. YOu can scroll through photos by Newest or Most Popular.

To drop a pin of a photo, tap on MAP toward the top of the app.

Then tap the red circle with the plus sign in the lower right-hand corner of the map. Tap on gallery or camera.

Log in to your Click2Pins account or create a new account.

Write some text and drop your pin!

Your photo or video could end up on Channel 2 News!

Download the Frank's Forecast now:

iTunes: https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/franks-weather-forecast/id706099493?mt=8

Google Play: https://play.google.com/store/search?q=kprc&hl=en

The Click2Pins standalone app will not work as of January 2019.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.