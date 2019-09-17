How Harris County is preparing ahead of potential flood threat

HOUSTON - Once again, Southeast Texas is preparing for another major rainfall event that has the potential to produce major flooding across the region.

A flash flood watch was issued by the National Weather Service Tuesday and is in effect from 1 p.m. through Wednesday afternoon.

People across the area have already started preparing for the worst.

"We're going to get a plan to be prepared with food, water," said Nancy Martinez, of Houston. "And probably any Plan B, because you never know.”

Antonio Rios wants to make sure his family is secure during the storm.

"Prepare with food and enough supplies for my kids," Rios said. "And food and water just to be safe and prepare for whenever the power goes out. (We are) just prepared all the time for the worst-case scenario.”

Leaders at the state and city levels are sending out plans and suggestions to prepare. On Monday, the City of Houston Public Works Department reminded people to clean storm drains and ditches -- as blocked passageways are the primary cause of flooded neighborhoods. They also are asking people to secure items that might float away.

The City of Houston said it will start staging barricades in areas prone to flooding ahead of the storms.

Lake Houston already had been lowered for a rehabilitation project on the dam. Contractors are securing the work site for the expected rain.

Gov. Greg Abbott directed the state to prepare for the rain. In addition to elevating the State Operations Center to Level Three increased readiness, the state Division of Emergency Management will be assembling four Texas A&M Task Force 1 boat squads in coastal areas.

Abbott also people should:

Avoid flooded areas

Be cautious of water on roads

Don't drive through flooded roads

Obey barricades

Turn around, don't drown

Move to higher ground

Harris County Precinct 4 and the City of Houston also have their high-water vehicles ready to go in case they need to be deployed.

