Christmas will feel festive in Houston

HOUSTON - While it won’t be a white Christmas in Houston, it will certainly feel festive.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Eric Braate said most locations will start out in the upper 30s and lower 40s with clear skies. Along the coast, temperatures will begin in the middle to upper 40s.

Skies will remain sunny throughout the day, with only a few clouds later.

Temperatures will climb into the middle and upper 50s for highs.

Clouds return to the forecast for Tuesday through Thursday. The possibility of rain will also increase, with the best chance of rain coming Wednesday.



