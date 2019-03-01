Chilly temperatures thwart expected warm up

HOUSTON - Big changes are in the forecast as the work week comes to an end.

A cold front offshore will stay offshore, allowing for a persistent north wind through the day Friday. Temperatures will stay cool in the upper 50s to low 60s.

Rain chances are low Friday, but light drizzle will add to the chilly weather.

The front in the Gulf will return as a warm front this weekend, which will allow for more mild air Saturday as well as light showers.

A strong cold front Sunday will finally bring an end to the gloomy weather that has ruled Southeast Texas this whole week.

Sunshine returns on Monday, but cold winter air will take over. People can expect cold weather with afternoon highs in the low 50s and overnight lows in the 30s for several days next week.

