Chilly temperatures and high wind speeds

Still in the low 70s from the coast inland toward downtown.

Upper 60s north of Harris County. Wind is shifting now from the north and will strengthen through the morning and into the afternoon with gusts 25-30mph common. Highs this afternoon will be in the 50s as we head toward the 40s Sunday morning.

Cloudy conditions through the day with slight rain chances but mostly just a raw day in store.

Jackets for the next 24 hours is a suggestion.

