HOUSTON - The sunshine of Christmas Day in Houston will give way to cloudy skies and scattered showers Tuesday.

KPRC 2 meteorologist Britta Merwin said most locations will start the day with temperatures in the 40s and mostly cloudy skies. Patchy drizzle is also likely.

The clouds will hold temperatures down, barely climbing to the middle 50s for most locations.

Expect a chance for rain to remain in the forecast through Thursday.

