Chilling forecast for trick-or-treating this Halloween

HOUSTON - Be ready to bundle up this morning! It is cold, with temperatures in the low 40s and windy as well. North winds are blowing between 15-25 mph, with gusts closer to 30 mph area-wide, so it feels more like the low 30s as you head out the door.

Later Thursday, skies clear and the sun will come out but it will remain cold with highs in the low 50s.

Trick-or-treat temperatures will be in the mid-40s but the breeze will have it feeling more like the upper 30s.

Winds relax by the weekend, sunny skies dominate and it will be very comfortable with chilly starts in the mid-40s. It will be sunny and pleasant in the mid-60s each afternoon.

It will be the perfect weather for the choppers rolling in for the Lone Star Rally in Galveston this weekend.



