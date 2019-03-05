Buses, layers, shelters, oh my! Extra steps Houstonians are taking to stay warm

HOUSTON - Much of the Houston area is dealing with below-freezing temperatures Tuesday morning, and many areas are expected to be dealing with them Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

Often times, when temperatures hit these levels, many people take extra steps to protect the "four Ps" - people, pets, plants and pipes.

According to meteorologist Britta Merwin, pipes are not expected to be an issue during Houston's cold snap, but it is important to protect people, pets and plants.

For many districts, that means bus drivers are making an effort to start buses earlier, getting them heated up so when kids get on they’re at a warmer temperature.

Children have a tougher time regulating their body temperature compared to adults, so they’re more likely to suffer in sub-freezing temperatures, so it's important for parents to make sure their students are all bundled up when they leave the house Tuesday morning.

Others who are likely struggling more than others in the cold temperatures are homeless people. That's why the Salvation Army shelter opened up as a warming center overnight in Conroe, and around two dozen homeless people showed up to escape the brutally cold temperatures.

Covering plants or bringing them inside, especially the ones that are already in bloom, will keep them from getting from getting frostbite in the frigid temperatures.

It is also important for people to remember some basics for staying safe while trying to warm up their homes. Plugging space heaters into power strips or putting them near flammable materials could result in a fire. Using the oven as a source of heat is also a fire hazard.

Instead, Merwin says plugging in a fan can help. It may sound counterintuitive, but the fan will help circulate the air and warm the area. Another tip is to dress in layers.

Temperatures are expected to warm up toward the end of the week.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.