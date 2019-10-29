Bundle up: Here's how cold it will be for Halloween

HOUSTON - If you're planning to dress up as a mummy Halloween night, invest in extra toilet paper and wrap yourself many, many times to ward off the chilly spell Mother Nature is brewing for Houston.

Those extra layers will be worth it. Temperatures on Halloween will hover in the 50s during the day, then fall into the upper 40s as the sun sets. In addition to the chilly temperatures, a brisk north wind will make it feel even colder. By evening, "feels like" temperatures will be between 40 and 45 degrees.

Halloween can bring a wide variety of weather in the Houston area. Some of our coldest Halloweens have brought temperatures in the 20s and 30s, so we won't be breaking any records this year.

But, when you consider that normal Halloween evening temperatures are in the 60s, we will be 15 to 20 degrees colder than that.

Bundle up.



