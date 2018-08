HOUSTON - Rainbows look magical, but rainbows are pure science!

To see a rainbow there needs to be rain and sunlight. The sun will always be behind the person viewing the rainbow.

When sunlight hits a water droplet, rain, it bends and moves in a different direction.

Rainbows make beautiful arcs in the sky.

Rainbows show all colors of visible light.

The lesser known facts about rainbows

Copyright 2018 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.