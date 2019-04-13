Breezy, humid conditions before Saturday showers

HOUSTON - We are waking up to breezy humid conditions Saturday morning with a few showers expected within the next few hours.

A severe thunderstorm watch was issued for Austin, Brazos, Burleson, Colorado, Grimes, Walker and Washington counties until 3 p.m. Saturday.

Some of those storms will have the capability of turning severe which means there is also a chance of an isolated tornado, straight line winds and hail.

The chances Saturday are NOT as high as last Sunday or as far south but it is something to watch for.

Temperatures will top out in the upper 70s or 80 then cooler later Saturday afternoon as cooler and drier air begins to make its way into the region.

Be weather aware.

Khambrel

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.