Bone-chilling temperatures to kick off weekend

HOUSTON - Temperatures Friday will start in the low 30s but feel more like the 20s with wind chill.

Thousands of CenterPoint Energy customers were without power overnight as freezing cold temperatures pushed through.

The cause of the outage was not immediately known. It was unknown when power would be restored.

Follow the outage on the CenterPoint Energy Outage tracker

The afternoon will be breezy with winds up to 15 mph.

Temperatures will warm to the 40s by the afternoon but will feel much cooler.

It will be cooler Saturday, but there will be less wind.

Sunday's temperatures will reach 30 degrees.



