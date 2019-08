HOUSTON - The first day of August is bringing more of the July fry to which Houston has become accustomed.

Temperatures will climb into the mid- to upper 90s by the afternoon, with heat index values soaring into the triple digits. There’s only a 10% chance of a shower or storm by the afternoon.

A little relief from the heat arrives in the form of scattered afternoon thunderstorms by the weekend and temperatures closer to the mid-90s.

