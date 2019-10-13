Big weather changes happening as we start the work week

HOUSTON - The pristine fall weekend weather will give way to a resurgence of warmth, humidity and showers as we return to work and school on Monday.

A warm front will push onshore from the Gulf of Mexico Monday, which will prompt showers and a few afternoon thunderstorms to develop throughout the day. Showers will be mostly confined to the coast through the morning commute, but will steadily press inland through the afternoon.

And, with temperatures topping the mid-80s, a few summer-like afternoon storms could return to the picture. Atmospheric moisture will be sufficiently high to produce heavy downpours that could make driving hazardous, so prepare for traffic delays because of weather on Monday afternoon.

Tuesday will be another hot and potentially wet day, as more moisture surges in from the Gulf. By Wednesday, though, a morning cold front sweeps through the area and will drop us back into a cooler, dry phase through mid-week.

