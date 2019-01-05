Beautiful weekend but expect some fog

HOUSTON - Temperatures eventually should top out near 70 for many locations in Southeast Texas.

Some may reach the low 70s but ALL will experience abundant sunshine today and Sunday.

The Texans play the Colts this afternoon and the conditions could not be better for those heading to the game scheduled to kick off at 3:35 when the temperature should be close to 70 degrees. Because the air is dry, look for the overnight lows to start dipping quickly after sunset into the 50s.

But we will also see a return flow from the Gulf which means a moistened air mass will be moving in as well and as a result, expect a widespread chance for Fog Sunday morning.

Again the Sunday afternoon temperatures enhanced by the Gulf flow will head toward the low to mid-70s for highs.

Slight rain chances creep back into the forecast for Monday afternoon into Tuesday and Wednesday as high temperatures cool into the 60s toward the end of next week.

