Beautiful Houston day on tap, high temperatures in upper 90s

HOUSTON - If you liked Saturday, you'll love Sunday as well because they are similar in weather conditions. Highs in the upper 90s with an ozone alert and a very slight rain chance late in the afternoon.

No heat advisory will be needed but the heat index will be in the low to mid 100s which means we should once again make sure to drink plenty of water.

The next real rain chance will be Tuesday as a front sags south to give us 50% rain chances along with mid 90s. After Tuesday, mid-90s and slight rain chances will be the norm.

Enjoy!

Khambrel



