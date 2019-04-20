Beautiful, cool start to Saturday

HOUSTON - Beautiful and cool start to our Saturday with temperatures in the mid to upper 40s this morning.

Temps started up shortly after sunrise at 6:49 and we're heading to a day with highs mostly in the upper 70s and some of us hitting the low 80s.

The elevated winds of yesterday are gone today and that means with the abundant sunshine an ozone alert is in place until late this afternoon.

Easter Sunday will be similar with lots of sunshine and highs in the low 80s. We will have an onshore wind which means an increase in humidity but otherwise an spectacular Sunday.

Next rain for us will be during the Wednesday afternoon through Thursday afternoon time period and then next weekend nice again!

Enjoy!

Khambrel

Sunny Saturday! Posted by KPRC2 Khambrel Marshall on Saturday, April 20, 2019

