HOUSTON - A typical August day in Houston with highs in the mid to upper 90s with plenty of humidity and a 20% chance for afternoon showers along the coast. Fewer chances of rain the farther inland you go. Expect a very similar forecast for Sunday with increasing rain chances ahead of a weak front sagging south Tuesday. Cooler temperatures are likely from mid-week into next weekend.

Khambrel

