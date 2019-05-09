Astros fans at Thursday night's game could be impacted by weather

HOUSTON - The Houston Astros are still slated to play Thursday night at Minute Maid Park, with severe weather expected.

The storm will move through when tens of thousands of Astros fans will be inside the stadium for the game against the Texas Rangers.

According to KPRC2 meteorologists, the heavy rain is forecast to move into the area around 8 p.m. -- which could be a concern with the potential of street flooding as fans head home.

City officials said fans need to be prepared when they are trying to leave the ballpark.

"If you live more than 10 minutes away, 15 minutes away, just bear in mind that when you're leaving, you may be in a lot of rain and there may be street flooding. So just be weather aware and weather alert," Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said. "This may be one of those evenings where people should go home and be with their families and enjoy this evening at home because we are anticipating a lot of rain falling in the Houston area and we are anticipating this rain falling throughout the evening."

Some fans said they aren't concerned.

"I don't care. I've lived here my whole life. It is what is and it won't stop me from enjoying the game," one fan said.

With very serious weather expected tonight through Saturday, please stay home. If you are out, do not drive around barricades. Do not drive on a flooded street. — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) May 9, 2019

City leaders said people should plan ahead with the potential for severe weather.

"If you can stay home, monitor conditions around your home. We will all be better off," Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said. "We are also communicating with the Astros and communicating what conditions are so they can make calls for fans after the game."

There’s a strong potential for severe weather later this evening & potential for flooding. Please avoid driving, do not drive across flooded highways, move vehicles to higher ground in areas prone to flooding, & monitor weather/reports. #RelationalPolicing — Chief Art Acevedo (@ArtAcevedo) May 9, 2019

Turner said Houston traffic management will be in the area assisting, but he advises the best place to be is home.

"In this case, I'm providing the same advice I would give my family -- unless you just have to be on the main roads, go home this evening," the mayor said.

Astros public relations representatives said they won't be announcing anything officially but will post any updates to social media accounts throughout the evening.

Tonight's @ChampionEnergy Roof Report: CLOSED



Please be advised of severe weather rolling into the area. We'll keep fans updated on any potential weather related announcements.



Details and gate info: https://t.co/WlzQSYSisX pic.twitter.com/vnTJaxePgE — Houston Astros (@astros) May 9, 2019

