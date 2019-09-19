What do you want to know about Imelda and Houston flooding?

A car is stuck in floodwaters along a freeway in Beaumont, Texas, on Sept. 19, 2019.

HOUSTON - What questions do you have right now about local flooding and Imelda? Use the form or comments section below to ask, and we'll do our best to get answers.

There's a few more ways you can share with us.

Email: news@kprc.com

Photos and video: Share with Click2Pins or through Frank's Weather Forecast app: Android | iOS. The weather app also sends timely push alerts, current conditions and forecasts, and live radar.

News tip? Call the newsroom: (713) 222-6397

If you have a question you can share publicly, use the comments below and the community may be able to help. If you'd like to share directly, use this form:

Can't see the form? Try here.

Copyright 2019 by KPRC Click2Houston - All rights reserved.