Another stormy weekend forecast for Houston

HOUSTON - After Sunday’s nasty storms, Houston is forecast to experience another round of unsettled weather this weekend.

Clouds are expected to increase on Thursday and Friday with breezy conditions and temperatures staying in the 60s for lows and 80s for highs.

The nasty weather arrives Saturday, with a 70% chance of thunderstorms and temperatures climbing into the upper 70s.

The Storm Prediction Center has placed Houston in a slight risk for severe weather on Saturday. Gusty winds and small hail are possible with any thunderstorms that develop.

Sunshine returns Sunday with temperatures dropping into the 50s in the morning and then rebounding into the lower 70s by the afternoon.

