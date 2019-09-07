Scorching weekend ahead as heat wave continues

HOUSTON - Saturday is expected to be another scorcher as rain continues to elude our area.

The morning will be the best time of the day, with temperatures mostly in the mid-70s and a relatively dry atmosphere.

After tying or breaking record high temperatures Friday, we will once again hit those heights Saturday with highs near 100 degrees at Bush and Hobby airports, which would be records.

If we hit 94 degrees in Galveston, it will tie the record first set in 1876.

There will be no rain this weekend and no heat advisory because of the drier air, but we should all drink water like there is one in effect.

