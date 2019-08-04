Another hot, stormy day expected in Houston on Sunday

HOUSTON - Another day of hot, humid and unsettled weather is expected in Houston on Sunday.

Temperatures started out in the upper 70s for most spots Sunday morning, which is above average for this time of year.

There’s a better chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Southeast Texas than Saturday. Otherwise, expect a mix of clouds and sun with temperatures climbing into the mid-90s by the afternoon.

A similar day is expected Monday with only slightly lower chances of scattered storms.

The heat ramps up big time later this week with temperatures expected in the upper 90s by Tuesday and near 100 degrees by Thursday.

As the heat increases, the chances for rain decrease.

