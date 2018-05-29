Another hot, humid day expected in Houston

HOUSTON - Sunshine, heat and humidity – that’s the forecast for Houston on Tuesday.

Temperatures on Tuesday morning started in the mid- and upper-70s for most locations. They will quickly climb through the 80s and into the mid- and upper-90s by the afternoon.

High humidity means that those 90-degree temps will feel much hotter. Make sure you stay hydrated.

Sunny, hot weather will remain in the forecast for the foreseeable future.

Temperatures will be near 100 degrees by the weekend.



