Another hard freeze Thursday, warmup on the way

HOUSTON - Thursday begins with another hard freeze as temperatures sit in the mid-20s.

A hard freeze warning has been issued for Harris County until 9 a.m.

There are still isolated icy areas on sidewalks and roads. Officials warn commuters to continue to use caution.

The afternoon will bring a warmup with temperatures in the 40s.

We'll see 70s by Saturday.

A cold front Sunday will bring rain showers but not an arctic blast. Temperatures are expected to stay in the 60s after the front passes.

